David Allen Hurst, of Pontotoc, MS, gained his wings on February 4, 2021. He was born October 26, 1980 in Maben, MS. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Louise Gazaway Hurst and his father, George Bernard Hurst; and a brother, George Allen Hurst. He is survived by two daughters, Chasity Hurst of Delta, LA and Karli Clark of Maben, MS; two sisters, Stephanie A. Hurst and Betty L. Hurst, both of Algoma, MS; two grandchildren, Claira of Delta, LA and Kason of Vicksburg, MS; he had seven nephews and eight nieces. The family will have visitation at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 13, 2021, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM Saturday, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
