Fred Hurst, 71, passed away Monday, August 09, 2021, at residence in Saltillo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on today (Tuesday) from 5 PM - 7 PM and Wednesday from noon to service time at at the funeral home. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuenraldirectors.com. Services may be viewed at 2 PM Wednesday and anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.