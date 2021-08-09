Fred Hurst, 71, passed away Monday, August 09, 2021, at residence in Saltillo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on today (Tuesday) from 5 PM - 7 PM and Wednesday from noon to service time at at the funeral home. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuenraldirectors.com. Services may be viewed at 2 PM Wednesday and anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming..
