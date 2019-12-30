Evelyn Marie Hurst, 81, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born July 28, 1938 to Clovis and Susie Livingston. She loved crocheting, working in her flower garden, going to yard sales and auctions. She was very proud of the ribbons she won throughout the years at fairs in Prentiss County, Tupelo, and the Mid-South Fair in Memphis, TN. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Glen Jones and Mr. Nathan Harrison officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glenn Hurst; two brothers-in-law, Lamar Hurst and Millard Hurst; one sister-in-law, Diane English; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Clovis Darrell Myhand; one brother, Harold Livingston; two sisters, Annie Mae Hunkapiller, and Betty Jo Kehring; one nephew Buddy Aldridge. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be let at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
