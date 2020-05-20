Norma Ray Hurst, 84, of Tupelo, passed away peacefully Friday, May 20, 2020 at the Laney Greenhouse after a long hard battle with dementia. She is now at her heavenly home free of pain. Norma retired from J.C. Penney after working there for 20 years. She was born January 13, 1936 in Houston, MS to Baron and Modera Neal. She was Baptist by faith accepting Christ early in her life. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Simmons officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Rickey Hurst of Tupelo, Pam Bucci (Robert) of Tupelo, and Mike Hurst (Terry) of St. Joseph, MO; brothers, Johnny Neal (Mary) of New Albany and Bobby Neal (Grace) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Amanda Simmons (Greg) of Houston, Rob Bucci (Kim) of Saltillo, Daniel Bucci (Anna) of Tupelo, Laura Nold (Austin) of MO, Sarah Abbott (Andrew) of MO, and Anna Plackemeirer (Seth) of MO; 14 great grandchildren, Grey, Leigh Anna, Sophie, Caroline, Addilin-Klair, Nora, Elleanna, Dillon, Beckham, Calvin, Titus, Ester, Emerson, and Elsie. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Hurst, her parents, brothers, Billy Neal, George, Neal, James Neal, and Jerry Neal, and her only sister Emma Wiggs. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Traceway Greenhouses 2800 Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801
