On Sunday evening January 5, 2020, Edwina Sparks Hurt, 85, lifelong resident of Tippah County, departed this life at The Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the well lived of Mrs. Hurt will be at 11 AM Wednesday, January 8 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Sweeney and Bro. Tommy Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Jacobs Chapel Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. Hurt was born July 19, 1934 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Ernest and Hermie Dee Wommack Sparks. She was a 1952 graduate of Dumas High School and was married February 1, 1958 to her beloved husband of 51 years, Karl Franklin Hurt who preceded her in death December 4, 2009. In earlier years Mrs. Hurt was employed with Foot Caress Corporation in Ripley and considered her primary occupation to be a homemaker, grandmother and great grandmother throughout her life. A long time member of Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, she will be remembered for her love of "babysitting" many children through the years. Flowers and shopping were pleasures she enjoyed as long as health permitted. Many will remember Mrs. Hurt for her love, dedication, support and #1 fan of her children and grandchildren in their school and athletic activities. She will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing this Christian lady. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will be shared by two children, Rhonda Hopper (Lannie) and Jimmy Hurt (Bonnie), both of Ripley, five grandchildren, Amber Peters (Bruce), Kristin Carter (Corbin), Andrew Hopper (Brooke Ann), Austin Hopper (Jenna) and Kim Dowdy (Kyle) and four great grandchildren, Collin, Baxter, Chloe and Ava. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine New and two brothers, Dale Sparks and Perry Sparks. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Bob Buse, Corbin Carter, Harvey Childers, Kyle Dowdy, Ronnie Dunnam, Bobby Grisham, Melvin Hill, Bruce Peters and Phil Sparks The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hurt family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
