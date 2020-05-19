Timothy "Timmy" Mike Hurt, 72, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in Ripley. He was born on May 5, 1948, to Otis Wayne and Valcie Rue Chapman Hurt in Booneville, MS. He was a self-employed Carpenter and Builder and loved to garden. He was a member of Dumas Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years: Rita Dawkins Hurt of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Carissa Hopkins (Bobby) of Ripley, MS, Hanna H. Jones (Brandon) of Ripley, MS; two sons: Michael Hurt (Patti Wilburn) of Ripley, MS, Preston Hurt (Leanne) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Tammy Rue Hurt of Ripley, MS; one brother; A. W. Hurt (Dorothy) of MO; fourteen grandchildren: Cody Hurt (Chandra), Lori H. Miller (Kevin), Kinley Howell, Kolby Howell, Dylan Hurt (Stacy), Presley Hurt, Mary Ellis Hurt, Leslie Salts (Pat-Rue), Joshua Hopkins, Jacob Hopkins, McKenzie Mauney, Peyton Mauney, Caleigh Jones, Madelyn Jones; five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Timmy's grandsons will service as pallbearers. A private graveside service honoring his life will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hurt Family Cemetery with Bro. Clay Stegall officiating and remarks by Joshua Hopkins. Expressions of sympathy for the Hurt family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
