Willie Oliver Hurt, 92, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Diversicare Rehab in Ripley, MS. He was born on August 16, 1927, to Bill and Alma Mann Hurt in Tippah County, Mississippi. Willie grew up with a strong work ethic. He took great pride in his Job as a talented heavy equipment operator. Willie was especially proud of his role in the construction of Tenn-Tom Waterway. He loved gardening, particularly growing and sharing his tomatoes. Willie and his wife, Dorothy were longtime, faithful members of Springdale Baptist Church. Willie is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy Tapp Hurt of Ripley, MS; his nieces and nephews: Jimmy Hurt (Tammy) of Finley, TN, Janet Goudelock (Larry) of Amory, MS, Carolyn Meeks (Luke, Jr.) of Ripley, MS, Bill Shackelford (Pat) of Leesburg, FL, Jo Brooks (David) of Horn Lake, MS, Randle Holland (Teresa) of Adamsville, TN; Special Caregivers: Sharon Tapp Miller, Denise and Larry Short, Dana Cothern, Lloyd Horton. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Robert Hurt, Virginia Wommack, Jenette Holland and niece Patsy Vick. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 4:30 PM at Tippah Memorial Gardens with Bro. Stacy McKee officiating. Visitation will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens at 4:15 PM until service time. Pallbearers will be Johnny Carter, Lloyd Horton, Larry Short, Michael Nance, Jimmy Hurt, Larry Goudelock. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to: Springdale Baptist Church, 581 East Walnut Street Ripley, MS 38663. Expressions of sympathy, for the Hurt family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
90°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Mostly clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Mostly clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 11, 2020 @ 7:20 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.