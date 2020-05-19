TUPELO -- David Hurtt, Jr, 51, passed away Sunday, May 01, 2020, at Residence in Tupelo. Services will be on was Sunday 5/17/20 at Gloster Street Church of Christ memorial services on line.. at visit associatedfuneral.com to leave condolences and memories. Arrangements were handled by Associated Family Funeral Home, Tupelo, Ms.

