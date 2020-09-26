Jimmy Allen Hussey, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, at Countrywood Manor. Mr. Hussey was born June 15, 1930 to Thomas Charles Hussey and Fessie Mae Taylor Hussey. On September 27, 1947, he married his sweetheart, Kathleen Willis Hussey. After high school, he went to Itawmba Junior College to play basketball. While at Itawmba Junior College, Jimmy and Kathleen were nominated Mr. and Mrs. Basketball in 1949-1950. He worked at Daybrite Lighting for nearly 20 years. After his career at Daybrite, he drove a Lee County school bus, operated a small cattle farm and was an assistant mail carrier. Jimmy served as a United Methodist lay speaker until his health began to decline. He was also on the board for the Mooreville- Eggville Fire Department for several years. He was very involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, enjoying their extra-curricular activities, especially watching them play various sports. Jimmy was a lifelong member of Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church where he faithfully served and worshiped his Lord Jesus Christ. He was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, naming his son after Stan Musial. Before his decline in health, he was an avid quail and deer hunter and fisherman Survivors include his son, Stan Hussey (Peggy) of Mooreville; grandchildren, Vickie Cheney (Chad) of Pontotoc, Alice Bardsley (Jack) of El Paso, Texas, Ron Anglin (Angie) of Mooreville, Chip Hussey (Lea Anna) of Fulton, and Chelsea Hussey Garrett (Drew) of the Richmond Community; great-grandchildren, Gracie Austin, John Cheney and Kellyn Gonzalez; and his sister, Shirley Cooper of Mooreville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Fessie Mae Hussey; a daughter, Kay Hussey Anglin; a great grandchild, Kamryn Gonzalez; and father and mother-in-law, Teenie and Alma Willis. Graveside Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Eric Sanford officiating. Pallbearers will be Chip Hussey, Ron Anglin, Chad Cheney, Herman Hussey, Jr., Drew Garrett, and Carey Carnathan. Memorials may be made to Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church or the Andrews Chapel Cemetery Fund.
