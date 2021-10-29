Carolyn Pike Hutchens, 73, resident of Marshall County, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 following an extended illness. Private Services honoring the life of Mrs. Hutchens will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Huchens was born November 28, 1947 in Memphis, TN, to the late Clifton D. and Reba Benefield Pike. She received her education in the Memphis, TN Public School System and was employed in the food industry for most of her life. A Christian, Mrs. Hutchens loved her family, her pet and was dedicated in every aspect of their lives. Those left to cherish memories include her beloved husband, Faron O. Hutchens of Potts Camp, three daughters, Brenda Anderson of Hickory Flat, Martha Ann Holmes of Myrtle, and Sherry Blackburn (Dustin) of Mt. Pleasant, one son, Michael Winders (Jamie) of Holly Springs, one sister, Linda Ketchum of Ripley, two brothers, Rick Pike and James Pike both of Hickory Flat and her canine companion, "Jack". She is also preceded in death by a son, George Winders, one great granddaughter, Kaleigh Holmes and two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Pike. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hutchens family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
