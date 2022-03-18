Debbie Jean Hutchens, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home. She was born September 16, 1952, to Thurman and Hazel Horn. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She worked for Blue Bell, Wrangler, Stericycle and was co-owner of Cotton Creek Candles. She enjoyed candle making, crafting, gardening with Mike, traveling with friends and having cook-outs. She was Grammie to everyone. Her most prized possessions were her grandbabies. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Hinkle Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by two sons, Robbie (Tina) Hutchens and Josh (Jade) Hutchens; one daughter, Kristy (Brad) Holt; three brothers, Lanny (Barbara) Horn, Gaither Horn, Jerry (Melissa) Horn; one sister, Carolyn Hall; three brothers-in law, Danny Polaski, Roger Pinkoski and Jude McGrath; one sister-in-law, Alice Horn; and eight grandchildren, Chelsea (Jack), Will (Katie), Bradyn, Madison (Ross), Allie, Brody, Greyson and John Luke. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donnie Horn; and four sisters, Reba McGrath, Brenda Polaski, Sandra Pinksoki and Sherry Horn. Pallbearers are Jody Mills, Kevin McGrath, Jason McGrath, Doug Horn, Darrell Horn and Greg Horn. Honorary pallbearers are the remainder of her nephews. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

