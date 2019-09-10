Jimmy Leo Hutchens, 72, of Booneville, passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 at his home. He was born May 21, 1947 to Leborn Leo Hutchens and Zenith Bernice Harris Hutchens. He was a member of Hills Chapel Church of Christ. He enjoyed the outdoor; hunting, fishing and hiking. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. He is survived by his mother, Zenith Bernice Hutchens; sons, Jamie Hutchens, Jonathan Hutchens, Dean Hutchens and Cameron Sides; daughters, Freda Hutchens and Martha Yates; grandchildren, Lyleeona Hill, Kylee Hutchens and Harley Yates; brothers, Bobby Hutchens, Jerry Hutchens, David Hutchens and Billy Hutches and sisters, Sarah Hopkins and Diane Milton. He was preceded in death by his father, Leborn Leo Hutchens. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Carter's Chapel Cemetery Fund 574 hwy 364 Booneville, MS 38829 Condolences may be made at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
