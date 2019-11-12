JoAn Hutchens, 80, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born in Quitman County, Miss. on September 26, 1939. Her parents were J.C. Armstrong, Sr. and Alice Jenkins Armstrong. She was a member of Red Hat Society, HoBo Highsteppers, and Cedar Hill Steppers. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Canaan Assembly of God, where she was lifelong member. She loved and adored her children, grands, and great-grands, as well as her sister, brothers, nieces and nephews, sister-in-laws, and all her family. Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. David Krech and Ronnie McCreary officiating. Visitation will start at 12:00 and go until service time. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Arnold (Anthony) of Booneville, Barbara Staggs (Bobby) of Marietta, MS, and Cindy Hamblin (Clay T.) of Marietta, GA; brothers, J.C. Armstrong, Jr. and Jerry Armstrong (Elaine), all of Booneville; sister, Juanita Bulimore (Richard) of Sardis; sister-in-law, Euilar McCreary of Booneville; grandchildren, Eric Miles of Booneville, Rodney Miles of Nashville, Christy Fleming (Gary) of Booneville, Robin Morgan of Marietta, and Celeste Hamblin of Breckenridge, CO; 7 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, J.C. Armstrong; her mother, Alice Bullard; and her husband, Aaron Hutchens. Pallbearers will be Gary Fleming, Eric Miles, Keith Arnold, Benji King, Josh Arnold, and Devin Arnold. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Miles and Jesse Hisaw. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
