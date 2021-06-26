Christopher Paul Hutcheson, 49, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1971 to the late Paul David Hutcheson and the late Marjorie Diann Wilson Graham. Chris spent most of his time driving 18 wheelers and playing golf or fishing on his off days. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and beloved dog, 8 ball. He was the life of any party and will be dearly missed by those left behind. A memorial service will be 2:00 pm on Monday June 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Monday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his son, Allen Hutcheson of Nettleton; sister, Amy (Greg) Neighbors of Nettleton; sister, Larrie (Gerald) Hogue; grandson, Mason Hutcheson; nephew, Preston Neighbors; niece, Laura Hogue; aunts: Linda Neighbors and Fay Wilson Preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
