David Andrew Hutcheson, 74, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born in Tupelo on October 17, 1946, to Frances and Linnie Belle Gattis Hutcheson. He graduated from Shannon High School where he excelled in football. He went on to IJC to play ball and earned his BA from Delta State University. He was a coach and teacher at Ecru High School and Guntown Middle School. He was a co-owner of Hutcheson Tire Center and retired from Tupelo Auto Sales as their Service Manager. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and throughout the years, he taught RA's and Sunday School. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry work. He was an accomplished mechanic and enjoyed restoring and showing classic cars, especially his 70 model Chevelle. He was an avid MSU sports fan and loved his dog, Lady. Services will be 2 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Matt Parker and Bro. Phil Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Marie Hutcheson of Saltillo; one brother, Wayne Hutcheson (Cindy) of Guntown; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Wesley and Emaline Wages Hutcheson and Sidney and Sarah Gattis. Pallbearers will be Austin Trey Allen, Blaine Giddens, Tommy Farrar, Mark Taylor, Paul Clark and Chuck McBrayer. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Praise Sunday School Class at Faith Baptist and the men of the church that helped transport him to his dialysis appointments. Memorials may be made to Gideon's International or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Wednesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
