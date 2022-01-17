Evelyn Hutcheson, 89 passed away at her home on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She retired from being a seamstress at Bassett Mfg. and she enjoyed sports, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Camp Creek Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Chad Higgins, Bro. Tommy Ausburn and Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Felix Hutcheson of Blue Springs; children, Donald Hutcheson (Brenda) of Pontotoc, Bob Hutcheson (Debbie) of Blue Springs, Bill Hutcheson (Dorothy) of Blue Springs and Tom Hutcheson (Maria) of Blue Springs; son-in-law, Rodger Gentry of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Michael Paul Hutcheson (Melissa), Amanda Schaeffer (Brian), Kelli Greer ( Shohn), Will Hutcheson, Wendy Galtieri (Eric), Michael Jay Gentry (Denna), Adam Gentry (Audrey), Tyler Hutcheson (Hannah); (12) great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Timmons (Jennie) and James Timmons (Paulette); host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Ella Jewel Miller Timmons; daughter, Judy Gentry. Pallbearers will be Michael Paul Hutcheson, Michael Jay Gentry, Adam Gentry, Will Hutcheson, Tyler Hutcheson, Shohn Greer and Eric Galtieri. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and will lie in state one hour prior to the service at Camp Creek Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
