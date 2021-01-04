Flora Hutcheson, 94, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 22, 1926 in Illinois. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, going to church, and spending time with friends and family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter; Judy McLeod of IL, grandchildren; Judy (Damien) Gills of Tishomingo, Jessie Allison of Fulton, Sheila, Denise, Angela, Jeff, and Rebecca, several great grandchildren, sister; Rosie Jerry of Booneville, and a brother; Harold Michaels of Booneville. She was preceded in death by her husband; Curtis Hutcheson; her parents; 1 son; Danny Wayne Hutcheson, a daughter; Tina Phelps, and 7 siblings. Pallbearers will be Jeff Holt, Kenny Holcomb, Kevin Orear, Randy Little, and Rodney Forrest. Honorary pallbearers will be Dudley Strickland, Kenneth Taylor, Jeff Palmer, and Bobby Cleveland. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.