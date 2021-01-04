Flora Hutcheson, 94, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 22, 1926 in Illinois. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, going to church, and spending time with friends and family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter; Judy McLeod of IL, grandchildren; Judy (Damien) Gills of Tishomingo, Jessie Allison of Fulton, Sheila, Denise, Angela, Jeff, and Rebecca, several great grandchildren, sister; Rosie Jerry of Booneville, and a brother; Harold Michaels of Booneville. She was preceded in death by her husband; Curtis Hutcheson; her parents; 1 son; Danny Wayne Hutcheson, a daughter; Tina Phelps, and 7 siblings. Pallbearers will be Jeff Holt, Kenny Holcomb, Kevin Orear, Randy Little, and Rodney Forrest. Honorary pallbearers will be Dudley Strickland, Kenneth Taylor, Jeff Palmer, and Bobby Cleveland. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.