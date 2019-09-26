Roberta Boone Hutcheson "The Mother of East Union" 72, passed away at NMMC on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She retired after 32 years from East Union Attendance Center and she attended Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Roberta was also known to many as Berta, Yang Yang, Granny, and Scootie. She was a loving, forgiving, firm and family-oriented woman. In the weeks leading to her transition into eternal life, Berta was surrounded with love, laughter, and unrelenting positivity and fearlessness. Roberta devoted her life to family and serving others. Funeral services will be at East Union High School Gym on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. with Bro. Ben Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her mother, Marie Steele Boone of Jericho; daughters, Tonya Hensley (Jim) of Jug Fork, Sonya Pannell (Michael Edington) of Smithville and Rose Boone (Rusty) of Guntown; son, Matt Hutcheson (Stephanie) of Jug Fork; grandchildren, Daniel Hensley (Kayla), Ashley Hensley, Reed Hensley, T.J. Pannell, Braeden Martin, Matthew Allen Hutcheson, Mia Hutcheson, Ty Hutcheson, Matthew Boone (Haley), Michael Boone (Ashley) and Harley Boone; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Braylee, Harlow, Waylon, Olivia, Gavyn, Addi and Maddox; sisters, Anita Whitehead (Steve), Linda Williams (Steve), and Teresa Price (Bubba); brothers, Buzzy Boone (Nancy) and David Boone (Helen); brothers-in-law, Henry Hutcheson and Randy Riley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Wyatt Hutcheson, her father, Bill Boone, Father and Mother in Law Luther and Verdie Mae Hutcheson, and Sister in Law Judith Riley. Pallbearers will be Daniel Hensley, Reed Hensley, T.J. Pannell, Braeden Martin, Matthew Allen Hutcheson, Ty Hutcheson, Matthew Boone and Michael Boone. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of East Union Attendance Center. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Baldwyn Nursing Facility for their years of loving care. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
