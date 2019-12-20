Roy Alton Hutcheson, 77, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Belmont, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born August 10, 1942, to Everett Eulas and Evaline Lillian Bailey Hutcheson. He was a member of the Salem Baptist Church in Golden. He drove a tractor and farmed for JD Moreland Farms in Marietta for many years. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel and deer hunting, and working on cars with his brother, Ricky. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Kerry Peden and Bro. Greg Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Allen Cemetery in Tishomingo County. Survivors include two brothers, Billy Wayne Hutcheson, and Ricky Phillip Hutcheson (Linda); three sisters, Bonnie Sue Luther (Daniel), Shirley Curtis, and Elaine Akins Grisham, all of Fulton. Several nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Dale Hutcheson; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Charles McMickin, Charlie Gentry, Jackie Gentry, Cory Akins, Jamie Akins, and Kevin Hutcheson. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-8:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com

