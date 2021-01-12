Joey Hutchins, 52, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home. Born on March 8, 1968 in Monroe County, he was a son of Richard Hutchins and Dot Nolen Wagnon. Joey graduated Jumpertown High School and was married to the former Heather Bascomb. He was a member of the Crossroads Methodist Church in Jumpertown and was a 7-year veteran of the United States Army. Joey worked as a satellite installer before becoming disabled in 2009. He was a Master Mason. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Rev. Van Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Heather Bascomb Hutchins of Aberdeen; his mother, Dot Nolan Wagnon; two sons, Tyler Hutchins (Darian) of Booneville and Anthony Shattuck of Aberdeen; two brothers, David Hutchins of Aberdeen and Robert Wagnon of Texas; three sisters, Becky Coker Grant of Aberdeen, Linda Wagnon Hubbard of Houston, TX, and Melissa Hutchins Bryant of Southaven; granddaughter, Daisy Juliette Hutchins; niece, Taylor Bascomb Ely of Arab, AL; and great niece, Scarlett Jena Ely of Arab, AL. He was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Hutchins and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Nolen; half brother, John Hutchins; and stepfather, Arthur Wagnon. Pallbearers will be Heath Mills, John Hall, Todd Weeks, Jamie Capps, Ernie Davis, and Rick Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be member of the Aberdeen Masonic Lodge #32. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com
