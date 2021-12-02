Robert Milton Hutchinson, Jr. 80, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021 following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Hutchinson will be at 1 PM Saturday, December 4 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Don Wilson officiating. His son in law, Gary Parsons will have personal reflections and burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mr. Hutchinson was born December 8, 1940 in Blue Mountain, the son of the late Robert Milton "Dock" Hutchinson, Sr and Eva Lee Wooley Hutchinson. He was a 1959 graduate of Blue Mountain High School and was married November 30, 1962 to his beloved wife Phyllis Loftis Hutchinson who survives. A member of Palmer Baptist Church, Mr. Hutchinson proudly served as Deacon for 40 years. Known for his strong work ethic, he began his own dairy farm over 30 years ago and continued working until he retired in 2002. Even as he was busy farming. Mr. Hutchinson was a strong family man and was actively involved in his children's activities.The values he held and demonstrated true are deeply embedded into their hearts. Affectionately called "Grand-dad" by his much adored grandchildren, he loved sharing every opportunity to travel and support them as they grew and developed into the fine young adults they became. His devotion to his family and his strong belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace. He will be greatly missed but always celebrated for the love, friendship, and wonderful memories he created for his family and friends. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, December 4 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 59 years, memories will continue to be shared by two children, Mitzi Parsons (Gary) and Todd Hutchinson (Sharon), both of Saltillo, three sisters, Marie Miller of Blue Mountain, Helen Windham (Jimmy) of Ripley and Linda Fleming (Dave) of Nesbit, one grandson, Tyler Parsons (Courtney) of Murfreesboro, TN, two granddaughters, Anna Huckaby (Ian) of Guntown and Sarah Grace Hutchinson of Starkville and four great grandchildren,Liam and Lucas Huckaby, Ellie and Noah Parsons. He was also preceded in death by a brother in law, John Franklin "Chicken" Miller. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hutchinson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
