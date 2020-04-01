Sandra Hutson, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. She was born July 15, 1943 to the late Leo Gister and the late Pearl Anderson Gister. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. She enjoyed shopping, watching TV, visiting friends and spending time with her family. Graveside services will at 11:00 am on Friday April 3, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro.Tim Holsonback officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children; Terry (Anna) Beck, Kevin (Page) Gister, Matthew (Tracy) Krisor, Anthony Krisor, and Timothy Krisor, 4 sisters; Bonnie Kiestyn, Mary Ann (Larry) Hove, Denise (Kermit) Barker, and Shelly Swears, 2 brothers; Darrell (Jeri) Gister, and Jeffrey (Sue) Gister, 2 sisters-in-law, Nancy (Ottis) Wilson and Cindy Hutson, and a brother in law, Jack (Debbie) Hutson. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother; Leo "Skip" Gister, Jr., and a sister; Barbara Prince. Her husband, Wendell Hutson, passed away on March 31, 2020. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
