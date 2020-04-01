Wendell Hutson, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Region One hospital in Memphis. He was born January 20, 1944 to the late Argie Hutson and the late Mary Cleo Kerr Hutson in Tremont. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church and a Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed working outside, gardening, feeding birds, and spending time with his family and friends. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Friday April 3, 2020 at Mt.Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Wendell is survived by his stepchildren; Terry (Anna) Beck, Kevin (Page) Gister, Matthew (Tracy) Krisor, Anthony Krisor, and Timothy Krisor, 2 sisters; Nancy (Ottis) Wilson of Fulton, and Cindy Hutson of Tremont, 1 brother; Jack (Debbie) Hutson of Fulton, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Hutson, his parents, 4 brothers; William Hutson, Wayne Hutson, Willard Hutson, Willis Hutson, 3 sisters; Mary Duvall, Sarah Duvall, Sherry Richardson, and 3 brothers in law, Bob Richardson, Bud Duvall, and Joe Duvall. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.