Amory, Mississippi — Lula Angeline "Lou Ann" Hutto, 89, passed away on October 3, 2022, at her residence in Amory, MS and she began her new life in Heaven. She was born on September 16, 1933, in Fayette, Alabama, to the late Benjamin McClure Hutto and Voncile Cargile Hutto. Lou Ann grew up in both Fayette and Amory, MS. She graduated from Amory High School in 1951, worked at John A. Murfee's clinic in Amory, graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, TN, and Athens State University, AL. A woman who was passionate about her patients, she was an excellent, strong, and caring nurse. She worked at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory, Redstone Arsenal Clinic in Huntsville, AL, and as an Occupational Nurse at Walker Manufacturing in Aberdeen until her health failed. Her mission in life was to serve others and she did it so well, always putting others before herself. The love and excellent care she gave them helped healing come a little faster. Lou Ann got such great joy in being a nurse. She loved God and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Amory, MS. Lou Ann enjoyed the fellowship with fellow believers and she had a strong faith. She was passionate about giving and participating in Children's Ministries. A talented cook, she loved baking for others, especially cookies. Lou Ann was a musician as well and could play the piano beautifully. She liked to listen to all sorts of music, from classical to country. Lou Ann touched many lives during her career as a nurse. She was a giving kind soul and her friends and family know that she is ultimately healed by the great physician. She will be missed greatly. The family would like to offer special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers she has had over the years: Mary Jones, Diane Wilson, Lifeline Companions, Ivory and LaTanya, and a special thanks to the staff of Legacy Hospice who took such good care of her. Lou Ann is survived by her best friend and sister, Bennie Hutto, Amory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin McClure Hutto and Voncille Cargile Hutto; and her brother, Joe Hutto. A Celebration of Life Service with Nursing Honors will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. Mark Thornton and Rev. Don McCain officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Fayette, Alabama. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 9:00am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
