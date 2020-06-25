PITTSBORO -- Willie Hych, Jr., 74, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Home in Pittsboro. Services will be on Sat, June 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Bruce Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sat, June 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bruce Community Cemetery in Pittsboro, MS.

