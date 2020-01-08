David Roy Hyde, Sr., 52, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1967, in Zion, Illinois, to Billy Roy and Millie Tene Ledlow Hyde. He was a used car salesman, and a security guard at Best Western Hitchin Post in Libertyville, Illinois, before becoming disabled. He loved to buy, sell, and trade, and detail cars. His true passion was dealing with cars. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Dorsey Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Sherry Hyde; one son, David Roy Hyde, Jr., both of Fulton; three daughters, Tiffany Hyde of Provo, UT, Brittany Morales of Russellville, AL, and Shawnah Campbell of Wausau, Wisconsin; one brother, Donald Hyde of Dennis; one sister, Wanda Dunn of Fulton; a special nephew, Heath Dunn of Tremont; several other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Roy Hyde, Jr; one sister, Rosemary Ison; his grandmother, Edna McMillen; and his parents. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Thursday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.