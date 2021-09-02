Earvin Lamont Hykes was born January 28, 1970, in St Louis Missouri to his loving parents Patricia Hykes and William Earl Bailey Sr. "Lamont" was educated in the Okolona school district where he excelled in playing the trumpet, before moving back to St. Louis to further his education with Mers Goodwill. He gained and excelled in carpentry and electrical technology, which led him into starting his own business venture. Lamont relocated to Atlanta, Ga where he found his knack to display his diverse skills in carpentry, electrical and remodeling. While visiting Abundant Life COGIC, he met the woman of his dreams Donnica Lee and decided to make Atlanta his home. Lamont and Donnica married December 12, 2008 and became a family sharing three daughters; Deanna, Tarnaesheia and Stanniesha. On August 19, 2010, the happily married couple welcomed their one and only son Caleb Lamont Hykes. In addition to his wife and children, he leaves to cherish his memory parents: William (Naomi) Bailey, and Patricia Hykes; siblings: Regina McCray, Ramona Hykes, Lonette (Robert) Taylor, Catrina (Terry) Tallie, Shiekeal (Lamont) French, Pranati Bailey, Takiana Bailey, Mary Brown, Steven (Shereese) White, Derrick Swing, William (Stacey) Bailey, Jr., Nathan Bailey, Alex Bailey and Richard Abercrombie; and 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Mt Calvary Outreach Ministers 601 HWY 245 Alt in Okolona. Funeral Services will be Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at 2pm at Mt Calvary Outreach Ministers. Community Funeral Directors of Okolona in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.