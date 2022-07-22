Helen Sue Iles, 92, passed away on July 21, 2022 at her residence in West Point. Helen Sue White Iles was born on April 25, 1930, in Stillwell, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Cecil and Della White. She was a faithful Christian who taught her children and others the words of Christ. She was a wife and mother who upon the death of her husband, went to nursing school. Upon graduation, she worked first at Ivy Memorial Hospital and subsequently North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point from which she retired. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in West Point where she taught a Sunday School class for many years as well as serving in various positions on the Administrative Board. She was a member and group leader of Bible Study Fellowship and she was a citizen of the Cherokee Nation as well as the USA. She married William James Iles, Sr. on February 9, 1948, in Rossville, Georgia and he predeceased her on April 20, 1978. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Matthew John Iles and Andrew Michael Iles and her brother, Ronald L. White. Visitation will be Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Christ United Methodist Church in West Point. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Jeff Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara Iles of West Point and Victoria Johnston (Mitchell) of Tupelo: two sons, Rusty Iles (Mandy) of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and Bill Iles (Liz) of Bellaire, Texas: six grandchildren; Joseph S. Rambo of West Point, Mallory Iles of Chattanooga, Tennessee, William B. Iles (Kelcie) of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Jake Iles of Bellaire, Texas, Donna Iles of Bellaire, Texas, Megan Johnston of Richmond, Virginia: great-grandson, Eric Russell Longstreth of Chattanooga, Tennessee: one sister, Nancy W. Bartsch (David) of Glendale, Arizona: two nieces, Heather Smith of Glendale, Arizona and Claudia Reynolds of Old Fort, Tennessee: a nephew: Geoffrey Smith of El Prado, New Mexico, a special cousin: Audrey Sanders-Oxford of Portland, Oregon, and special friends and helpers: Dee and Ted Berry. Pallbearers will be Rusty Iles, Bill Iles, Joe Rambo, William Iles, Steven Moore, Ted Berry, Bob Wyman, and Mitch Johnston. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of Christ United Methodist Church, Glenda Brinkley, and Carol Lucius. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 722, West Point, MS 39773 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
