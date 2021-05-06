Douglas Ingram, 54, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at General Hospital in Nashville, TN. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11am at Greater Light MB Church Memphis, Tn. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Coldwater.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.