Ellie Ingram,75, passed away on Thursday, August 05, 2021 at the Meadows Nursing Facility. She retired from Renasant Bank after 38 years of service. She enjoyed nature, gardening, going to church and she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, @ 2:00 p.m. August 09, 2021 with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery. She is survived by her sister, Martha Senter Pearson; grandchildren, Robby Ingram and Corey McCarty; several cousins and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ingram; her parents, Zeke and Lavelle Childers; sons, John Ingram and Rob Ingram. Pallbearers will be Joe Roberts, Terry Dale Roberts, Eddie Scott, Coy Voyles and Bernice Voyles. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from noon until service time at 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
