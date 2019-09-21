Mr. Jay Ogden Ingram, 93, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 3, 1926 to Wallace Davis Ingram and Frieda Elizabeth Kleopfer Ingram. Jay attended Hughes High School in Cincinnati. He enlisted in the United States Marines during World War II. He served in the U. S. Second Division Marines where he was stationed in the Pacific and Nagasaki, Japan. After his Military service, Jay met and married his first wife, Lavern Richter and started a family. He attended night school at the University of Cincinnati. He then became an accountant and was an Internal Revenue Agent until he retired in 1989. In his retirement, Jay was a 33 degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, Andrew F. Lawhon Detachment 1220. He was a member of St Luke Methodist Church in Tupelo. Jay loved going to church, playing golf, playing bridge and traveling. He loved being around his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Alma Jo Rayburn Ingram; brother, Wallace D. Ingram (Lorain) of California; daughter, Jennifer Ingram Thompson (Bruce) of Batavia, Ohio; son, Jay Ogden Ingram, Jr. (Roxanne Zimmerman Ingram) of Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Timothy R. Ingram of Clermont, Florida; four grandchildren Michael (Amy) Thompson, Michelle Thompson, Andrew Jay Ingram, Mathew (Natalia) Ingram; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah and Noelle Thompson, and Mariapia Ingram; step son, John A. Rayburn III; step daughter, Marla Rayburn Voyles; three step-grandchildren, Valerie Voyles, Christy Voyles Holley (Andy), and Leah (Brandon) Rayburn Davis; and four step great-grandchildren, Aspen Holley, Zane Holley, Austin Rayburn, and Reign Davis. Jay was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Lewis Ingram; and his first wife, Lavern Richter Ingram. A celebration of Jay Ingram's life and Homecoming with Military Honors will be held Sunday, September, 28, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues Funeral Home with visitation one hour before the service. He will be buried after a memorial service in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marine Corp League, Andrew F. Lawhon Detachment 1220, Box 34 Tupelo, Mississippi 38802 or St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave. Tupelo, Mississippi 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.