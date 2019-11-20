SOUTHAVEN, MS -- Diney Nell Cantrell Inman, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her residence in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:30 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Hamilton, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.