Jerry Leon Inman, 72, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home. He was born in Booneville Hospital on February 21, 1947, to Carl and Thelma Inman. He attended Pisgah High School. He married Norma Cole on September 26, 1975. Jerry worked for ITT for 18 years and Quartet until he became disabled. He enjoyed coon hunting, deer hunting, fishing, find-a-word puzzles, colorama for adults and westerns. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Dr. Greg Pollock officiating, Mr. Tommy Baragona delivering the eulogy and Mr. Justin Hall reading scripture. Burial will be in Carter's Chapel Cemetery. He is survived his wife of 44 years, Norma Inman; two children, Randy (Angie) Inman and Karla (Justin) Hall; two grandchildren, Anna-Lauren (Tyler) Heavener and Ashlyn Inman; one brother, Roy (Martha) Inman; two sisters, Frankie Sartin and Estelle Skelton; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Nicole, Mandy, Meagan, Jay, Lisa S., Lisa T. and Sandra. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Bill Barnes; brothers-in-law, Robert Earl Sartin, Joey Skelton and Glen Skelton; and nephew, Hayden Skelton. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Booneville Christian Scholarship Fund at the Booneville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 28, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

