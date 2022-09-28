Billy Glen Inmon was born June 27, 1943 to area pioneers, John Crawford Inmon and Lucille DeLozier Inmon on the Inmon family land in the southeastern edge of Pontotoc County where he lived most all his life. Billy died Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House from Pulmonary failure. He was 79 years old. An interesting man who respected the legacies left by his parents, grandparents and their forbearers, Billy was well studied in the heritage of his family and of the places and people in Lee, Pontotoc and Chickasaw Counties that he called his homeland. A lifelong member of the Union Chapel Baptist Church, Billy enjoyed keeping up the home place, tinkering with his cars, reading, genealogy and spending time with his family. He graduated from Shannon High School in l961 and attended both Ole Miss and Miss. State. He served honorably in the U. S. Army and was a patriotic American. He worked many years at Eljer Plumbing in Verona and Krueger Metal in Tupelo before becoming a substitute mail carrier for 17 years at the Shannon Post Office. A genteel man, Billy lived a worthy life in service to God, his family and his country. A service celebrating his life will take place Friday, September 30, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Mark Cayson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Friday only at the Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Friday, and will be permanently archived thereafter. Billy is survived by his two brothers, Leon Inmon and wife, Pat of Williston, Fla. and Larry Inmon and wife, Diane of Palmetto; his nieces and nephews, Donna Inmon and Gail Inmon both of Williston, Fla and Mark Inmon (Heather) of Kansas City, Kansas, Kim Inmon of Cullman, Ala and Ricky Inmon (Jessica) of Starkville; several cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Crawford Inmon in l994, his brother, Charles Inmon in 2004 and his Mom, Lucille Inmon in 2014, whom he was primary caretaker of until her death. Pallbearers are Leon and Larry Inmon, Ricky and Mark Inmon, Jeff Hilliard and Will Hampton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. The family wishes to thank Cedars Rehabilitation Unit and Sanctuary Hospice House for their love and care of Billy. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their longtime friends.
