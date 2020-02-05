Melinda Carol Inmon, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born January 4, 1966 to Willie D. and Mickey McCoy Inmon. Melinda attended Ecru Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to music and being rocked in the rocking chair. Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Flake and Rev. Barry Littlefield officiating, burial will follow in the Ecru Cemetery. The family has entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the arrangements. Survivors include her Mother, Mickey McCoy Inmon of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her father. Pallbearers will be Jeff Robbins, Sammy Bramlett, Bush Hamilton, Eddie Jackson, Steve McCombs, Johnny Mounce and Charlie Stubblefield. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
