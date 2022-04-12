Anna Ruth Ipock Oliver, 75, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 8, 1947, to William Paul and Flira Bowling Byrge. She was a graduate of Huntsville, TN. High School. She was a member of the New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. She was an inspector for Tecumseh Products during her working years. She enjoyed fishing and taking care of her chickens. She was an avid animal lover. Services will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. Graveside Services will be Friday, April 15, at 1:30 p.m. at Slick Rock Cemetery in Robbins, TN. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Ruble Oliver of Nettleton; one son Todd Ipock (Katherine) of Ballardsville; four brothers, Eddie Byrge, Bill Byrge, and Jerry Byrge, all of Helenwood, TN., and John Byrge of Oneida, TN; five sisters, Nita Wilson of Sevierville, TN, Fredda Smith and Wanda Byrge, both of Oneida, TN, Mary Griffith of Helenwood, TN, and Cheryl Abney of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Melanie Ipock and Chandler Ipock; one great grandchild, Reagan Nichols. She was preceded in death by her first husband, General Franklin Ipock, who died May 7, 1999; and her parents. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
