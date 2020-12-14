Doreen West Irby, 81, passed away on December 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born July 21, 1939 to Thorvald Golden West and Harold Womack West in Tate County, MS. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. She had a long career in nursing at the V.A. Hospital and the William F. Bowld Hospital in Memphis, TN. She retired in 1997. Doreen was a loving mother and friend. She was an animal lover and known for her generous and fun-loving spirit. She is survived by her three children, Henry Grady Irby (Kay) of Corinth, MS; Beverly Dawnn Irby Stanford (David) of Southaven, MS and Harold Edward Irby (Jill) of Iuka, MS; grandchildren, Marshall Cook (Amanda) of Blue Mountain, MS; Heather Saenz (Vince) of Atascosa, TX; Hannah Irby of Calhoun City, MS; Jacob Irby and Kaleb Irby, both of Saltillo, MS; Courtney Ann Hall (Drew) of Flowood, MS; Jacob Kiddy of Iuka, MS; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. No services will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
