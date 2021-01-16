Richard Irby

Richard Irby, 84, passed away January 15, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Richard was a very Christian man, who loved to go and learn about the Lord. He love to hang out with his son and piddle around the shop. Richard is survived by his son, Rodney Irby(Sheryl); daughter, Kathryn Scott(Robert); special friends, Selma Dugas and Mary Ann Irby; six grandchildren, Justin Irby, Nicole Cook(Adam), Kim Copeland(Cody), Kathy Sartin(Joey), Shon Scott(Carlena), and Jennifer Bedford(Breck); and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Lillie Irby; brother, Charles Irby; daughter, Joyce Ann Copeland; and son, Richard Lee "RL" Irby. Services will be 1PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Scotty Crawson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers include Adam Cook, Jimmy Beasley, Lee Irby, Craig Bishop, Tommy Roberts, and Justin Irby. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 19th 11AM until service time.

