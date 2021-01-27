Tammi Irby Sorgee, 51, formerly of Shannon, MS, passed away suddenly of an aneurysm in Texas on January 22, 2021. She was born along with her twin sister Terri on January 8, 1970 to Edward and Wanda Irby. She was a 1987 graduate of Shannon High School and went on to become a science teacher, a job she really loved. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 3PM at Pontocola Baptist Church in Shannon. Tammi is survived by her son, the love of her life, Jared Sorgee of North Richland Hills, TX; her father, Edward Irby of Pontotoc; her sisters, Bonnie Cummings of Shannon and Shirley Mann(Billy) of Pontotoc; and her nieces and nephews. All of her family truly loved her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Irby; and her twin sister, Terri Irby.
