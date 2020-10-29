Wanda Grace Irby, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She attended Pontocola and Woodland Baptist Churches. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Irby; her daughters, Bonnie Cummings of Shannon, Shirley Mann (Billy) of Pontotoc, and Tammi Irby-Sorgee of North Richland Hills, TX; 8 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1 sister. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Irby; her parents; and 2 sisters. Service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Harold Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brad Cummings, Dru Cummings, Matt Cummings, Cody Brock, Jared Sorgee, and Lee Irby. Visitation will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 11AM until service time.

