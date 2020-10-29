Wanda Grace Irby, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She attended Pontocola and Woodland Baptist Churches. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Irby; her daughters, Bonnie Cummings of Shannon, Shirley Mann (Billy) of Pontotoc, and Tammi Irby-Sorgee of North Richland Hills, TX; 8 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1 sister. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Irby; her parents; and 2 sisters. Service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Harold Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brad Cummings, Dru Cummings, Matt Cummings, Cody Brock, Jared Sorgee, and Lee Irby. Visitation will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 11AM until service time.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.