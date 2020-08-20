Bobby Irvin, 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on April 10, 1938, in Tupelo, he was a son to Riley and Hattie Lindsey Irvin. He married Jo Ellen Morgan made his home in the Dorsey Community. Prior to his retirement, he was maintenance supervisor at Super Sagless for 35 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with his cattle and gardening where he was known throughout the community for his tomatoes. Mr. Irvin understood the value of education and he was privileged to serve 24 years on the Itawamba County School Board. He was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon. His hobbies included fishing, working in his shop, and attending yard sales. He loved his two dogs, Rowdy and Gabby. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, August 22, at Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. In addition to his wife, Jo Ellen Irvin of Dorsey, he is survived by one son, Kris Irvin (Stephenie) of Columbia, TN; one daughter, Kim Johnson (Ricky) of Dorsey; two sisters, Delois Sheffield (Roddy) of Dorsey and Sue Gray (Jackie) of Dorsey; 9 grandchildren, Lee Ann Houpt (Andy), Brandon Sheffield (Leslie), Kevin Johnson, Bryan Johnson (Serenia), Knox Irvin, Wesley Davis, Logan Davis, Bryar Payton, and Gage Payton; and 6 great grandchildren, Brodey Houpt, Collins Houpt, Sydney Sheffield, Harley Johnson, Chase Johnson, and Luke Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Ruby Faye Taylor. Pallbearers will be Kris Irvin, Wesley Davis, Brandon Sheffield, Andy Houpt, Blair Sheffield, Blake Sheffield, Kirk Sheffield, Matt Gray, Ricky Johnson, Kevin Johnson, and Bryan Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Corruth, Roy Goddard, Joey Barrett, Dale Sharp, and deacons of the Ballardsville Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with the Irvin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
84°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 6:44 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.