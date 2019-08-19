BENTON COUNTY -- James "Jim" Owrron Irvin, 81, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at his residence in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday August 22 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday August 21 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

