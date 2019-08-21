James "Jim" Irvin, Sr., 81, resident of the Ashland Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday morning August 16, 2019 following an extended illness. Funeral Services, with Military Honors, will be at 11 AM Thursday August 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with long time friend, Bro. Buddy Sides officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. The last surviving child of sixteen, Mr. Irvin was born August 8, 1938 in McKan Dree, West Virginia, the son of the late Vollie and Lily Cox Irvin. He received his education in the Beckley, West Virginia School System and moved to Pennsylvania where he was employed as a carpenter for companies that included Atlantic Concrete Company and Frankford Supply Company. Mr. Irvin moved with his family to the Ashland Community in 1981 and was employed with Pep Industries and Cubicon Corporation until his retirement. He will be remembered for his love of deer hunting, fishing, watching wrestling and old westerns on television. A loving father and grandfather, Mr. Irvin will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will continue today from 8 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to honor his memory include four daughters, Donna Irvin Forrest (Don) of Bristol, PA, Cindy White (David) of Ecru, Terren Ahlum of Ashland and Kelli Ahlum of Blue Mountain, three sons, James "Jimmy" Irvin, Jr. (Cindy) of Philadelphia, PA, Ricky Irvin (Monica) of Croydon, PA and Billy "Scooter" Ahlum (Terri) of Holly Springs, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and his loyal pet canine "Bear". He was also preceded in death be his wife of 40 years, Billie Harmon Irvin, his former wife and friend, Rose Dorsey Irvin, fifteen siblings and two great granddaughters. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Irvin and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Irvin family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.