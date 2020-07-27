Mrs. Elizabeth Ann (Irwin) Barnes, of LaGrange, Georgia, formerly of Saltillo, Mississippi, died July 24, 2020 in Hospice at Florence Hand Nursing Home of LaGrange, Georgia. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann (Barnes) Ogle, and her son-in-law, Randy, of LaGrange; one brother, William Love Irwin, and his wife, Magdalene, of Saltillo; one sister, Sarah Francis (Irwin) Harris of Mooreville, MS; six granddaughters, one grandson, and nine great-grandchildren: Laura Solomon of Milwaukee, WI; Mary Carter and her husband, Adam, of Fort Drum, NY; Laura Ogle of Mobile, AL; Maggie Pounds and her husband, Seth, of Starkville, MS; Anna Kate Nelson and her husband, Zack, of Booneville, MS; and Bonnie Barnes of Plantersville, MS; Richard Ogle and his wife, Erin, of Dallas, TX; and her nine great grand-children: Will, Josie, Eva Mae, Georgia, Jackson, George, Barnes, Ella Kate, and Anne Clayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard C. Irwin of Saltillo; her brothers Robert Love Irwin, and his wife Mildred, of Tupelo, David Herman Irwin, Sr., and his wife Billie Dale, of Saltillo; and her faithful and loving husband of 68 years, George Gary Barnes, Sr.; and her beloved son, George Gary Barnes, Jr. Known as Ann to family and friends, she was born in Saltillo on June 20, 1932, and grew up and spent almost her entire life in Lee County, Mississippi. She was well known in the area for her beautiful singing voice and endearing spirit. To know her was indeed to love her. She and her husband Gary eloped in August, 1950, when the Mississippi Guard was activated. They then moved to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, before he shipped out to Korea. After the war, they finally settled in Saltillo and reared their family there. She retired from Deposit Guaranty in Tupelo in 1997, where she worked in the loan department. Ann was a life-long member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church where she sang alto in the choir. A gifted musician with an unbelievable ear for harmony, she never lost her ability to sing even as her illness got progressively worse. Good music, in most every genre, made her smile, and she passed along that love of music to all her family, making sure that piano lessons were a must and introducing her daughter to the joys of classical music by patronizing the Tupelo Community concert series. She and her sister-in-law, Billie Dale Irwin, bought season tickets and took their daughters, Nancy Carole and Debbie, for several years. Always a caring and generous person who met everyone with a smile, Ann gave of herself to her family beyond every measurable standard. She adored her children and they, her. The love that she and Gary had for each other was a joy to witness. They never quit watching after each other throughout their long love-story marriage. Only death finally separated them. Her children were blessed to have had her for a mother, and they both knew it; she made life grand by just being her beautiful, vivacious, and strong self. She remains a stirring example to all of us who survive her. Even at the end of her life, as she faced he life's final challenge, she won hearts at the nursing home, still demonstrating the joy in living. And while the good folks at Florence Hand and Hospice didn't know her as long as her family and friends did, they will no doubt remember nevertheless, that beautiful smile and sweet voice. She leaves an unfillable void in all our lives. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a formal service until it is safe to gather again. She will be buried at Springhill Church Cemetery in Saltillo, Mississippi, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 12 noon CST, with Brother Tim Green leading a graveside service. Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 506 Hill Street, LaGrange, 706-8845-5626. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Higgins-Funeral-Home-at-Hunter-Allen-Myhand-112934447035221/
