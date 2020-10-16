Mary Earle Hill Isaac, 78, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home. She was born April 24, 1942 in Union County to Floy Daniel Hill and Irene Cappleman Hill. She was retired and was a member of Center Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Harrison, Bro. Larry Bain and Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Alvie Arlin Isaac, Sr; one daughter, Patricia Lynn Wilbanks; two sons, Alvie Arlin Isaac, Jr and Brian Daniel Isaac; one sister, Nadine Hill; one brother, Jimmy Hill; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Tyler Tynes, Walt Barnes, Josh Isaac, Michael Wilbanks, Weston Thorne, Chris Hill and Brad Williams. Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
