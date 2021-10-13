Alvie Arlin Isaac Sr., 81, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 24, 1940 to Fred Isaac and Alice Mitchell Isaac White. He was a graduate from Center High School and Liberty University. Bro. Isaac was a pastor and a minister for many years. He loved gardening and to hunt and fish. He was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Services for Bro. Isaac will be Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:00pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Bain and Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. A visitation will be Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm also at Pleasant Ridge. He is survived by one daughter, Patricia Wilbanks (Bobby); two sons, Alvie Isaac Jr. (Teresa) and Brian Isaac (Bonnie); one half-sister Brenda Parks; a half-brother Teddy White; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary Earle Hill Isaac; one brother, Freddie Isaac and one step-brother, Eugene White. Pallbearers will be Tyler Tynes, Walt Barnes, Josh Isaac, Michael Wilbanks, Weston Thorne, Chris Hill, and Brad Williams. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
