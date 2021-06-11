Shirley Ann Isbell, 77, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Cornerstone Nursing Home in Corinth, MS. She was born August, 9, 1943 to Carl and Ruth Ashcraft. Mrs. Isbell was a member of the Booneville First United Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed traveling, working in her flower garden, reading magazines, and writing poems. The highlight of her life was being able to spoil her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Booneville First United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Jonathan Soden and Bro. Larry Hill officiating. Burial will be at Siloam United Methodist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Bill Isbell; two sons, Danny Isbell (Karen) of Corinth, MS, and Randy Isbell (Hayden) of Corinth, MS; six grandchildren, Tyler Isbell, Sarah Isbell Spencer (Daniel), Levi Seals, Easton Isbell, Annah-Claire Isbell, and Jaxton Gibson; one sister, Geraldine Hester (Terry) of Booneville, MS; one sister-in-law, Lena Ashcraft; one brother-in-law, Wayne Gray; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Roy Ashcraft, Cleon "Pick" Ashcraft (Allie), and Bobby Ashcraft (Ruby); and three sisters, Eloise Butler, Wanda Gray, and infant Zera Grace Ashcraft. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the church. Pallbearers are Jeff Ashcraft, John Cook, Wayne Gray, Michael Gray, Terry Hester, and Gaylon Young. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
