Angela Ann Isom, 46, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at her residence in Holly Springs . Graveside. Services will be on Sunday May 2 , 2021 1:00 p.m. at Cottrell Cemetery Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday May 1, 2021 3:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springsis in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.