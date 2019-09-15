Rosemary Ison, 56, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born February 25, 1960, to Billy Roy and Millie Tene Ledlow Hyde. She was a homemaker and a born-again believer. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee and card games and just being around her family. She loved listening music. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Greg Ison, Jr. of Fulton; one daughter, Melissa Ison-Nichols of Fulton; two brothers, Donnie Hyde of Dennis and David Hyde of Fulton; two sisters, Wanda Dunn of Golden and Judy Densmore of Zion, Illinois; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Ison, Sr., in 2008, and her parents. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Ison family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
