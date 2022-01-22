Shelton Kay Ivey, 53, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, January 20, 2022. He was born September 25, 1968 to L.C. Ivey and Pearlie Stanfield. Mr. Ivey was a retired minister who dearly loved his Lord Jesus, and his family. He was a member of Christ Church in New Albany, Mississippi. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Ivey of New Albany; two daughters, Lakin Ivey and Lorin Ivey of New Albany; two sisters Caffie Bishop of Rienzi, MS and Patricia Dillard of Blue Springs, Mississippi; two brothers, Doyle Ivey of Dennis, MS and Edward Ivey of Tupelo Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents L.C. and Pearlie Ivey and a sister Brenda Ivey. Services for Mr. Ivey will be Sunday, January 23, 2021 at 3:00pm at United Funeral Service with Pastor John Snyder officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00pm until the start of the service, also at United. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.